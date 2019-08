Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio - The Ohio State Reformatory will welcome stars and fans for the 25th anniversary of The Shawshank Redemption.

The 1994 film was shot almost entirely in Mansfield, with the Ohio State Reformatory serving the role of Shawshank State Penitentiary.

August 16 through 18 there will be a series of activities in Mansfield.

