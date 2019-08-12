× Indians to host Tigers on Opening Day on March 26

CLEVELAND– Major League Baseball released the 2020 schedule on Monday.

All 30 clubs are scheduled to play on Opening Day on Thursday, March 26.

The Cleveland Indians open the season with a six-game homestand, starting with the Detroit Tigers.

Click here for the 2020 American League schedule

Other highlights of the MLB season include, the Marlins and the Mets in a three-game series in San Juan Puerto Rico; the Cardinals and Cubs playing two games at London Stadium; and the “MLB at Field of Dreams” game on Aug. 13 between the White Sox and Yankees for the first ever Major League game in Iowa.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here