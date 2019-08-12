Indians to host Tigers on Opening Day on March 26

Posted 12:47 pm, August 12, 2019, by

Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians and Roberto Perez #55 celebrate a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field on August 4, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Major League Baseball released the 2020 schedule on Monday.

All 30 clubs are scheduled to play on Opening Day on Thursday, March 26.

The Cleveland Indians open the season with a six-game homestand, starting with the Detroit Tigers.

Click here for the 2020 American League schedule

Other highlights of the MLB season include, the Marlins and the Mets in a three-game series in San Juan Puerto Rico; the Cardinals and Cubs playing two games at London Stadium; and the “MLB at Field of Dreams” game on Aug. 13 between the White Sox and Yankees for the first ever Major League game in Iowa.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.