‘Friends’ coming to theaters to celebrate 25th anniversary

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey first started making us laugh?

And, now for the show’s big anniversary, “Friends” is hitting theaters across the country.

According to Fathom Events, “Your friends are still there for you, 25 years later! Celebrate the milestone anniversary of the beloved sitcom, coming to the big screen for the first time ever!”

Twelve episodes of the hit show will play over three nights — Sept. 23, Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

Here’s a list of the episodes:

**Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out;

**The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos;

**The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

Tickets go on sale beginning August 16.

