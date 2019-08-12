× Friend of Dayton shooter facing charges

DAYTON, Ohio– A friend of the gunman in the Dayton mass shooting is facing federal charges.

The friend, who was not named in the news release, is accused of lying on federal firearms forms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement officials will hold a news conference Monday afternoon.

Nine people were killed when Connor Betts, 24, opened fire in Dayton’s Oregon District on Aug. 4, investigators said. Within 30 seconds, officers shot and killed the suspect. More than 30 others were injured, including 14 with gunshot wounds.

Betts’ sister was among the dead.

