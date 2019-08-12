Friend of Dayton shooter facing charges

Posted 11:32 am, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, August 12, 2019

Pairs of shoes are piled behind the Ned Peppers bar belonging to victims of an active shooting that took place in Dayton, Ohio on August 04, 2019. (Photo credit: MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio– A friend of the gunman in the Dayton mass shooting is facing federal charges.

The friend, who was not named in the news release, is accused of lying on federal firearms forms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement officials will hold a news conference Monday afternoon.

Nine people were killed when Connor Betts, 24, opened fire in Dayton’s Oregon District on Aug. 4, investigators said. Within 30 seconds, officers shot and killed the suspect. More than 30 others were injured, including 14 with gunshot wounds.

Betts’ sister was among the dead.

More stories on the Dayton shooting here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.