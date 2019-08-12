Free Range Day Saturday at all ODNR shooting ranges

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is celebrating Ohio’s Free Range Day Saturday, and you can too!

On Saturday, August 17, the shooting range permit requirement will be waived at all Division of Wildlife Class A, B and C shooting ranges.

New shooters can gain hands-on experience with firearms at no charge from certified instructors at one of five ranges from 12-4 p.m. (Indian Creek Wildlife Area will be staffed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.).

Staff will offer on-site instruction to new or beginning shooters and will provide equipment, ammunition, as well as ear and eye protection free of charge.

The following ranges will have Division of Wildlife staff on-site to assist new shooters:

• Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of State Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt. Sterling 43143

• Grand River Wildlife Area, 6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville 44491

• Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 State Route 541, Warsaw 43844

• Cardinal Shooting Center, 3389 County Road 225, Marengo 43334

• Indian Creek Wildlife Area 4258 Snowhill Road, Fayetteville 45118, follow the signs to the shotgun range on Campbell Road

You can find a list of all ranges here.