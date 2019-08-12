Fox Recipe Box: Chilled Avocado Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you've ever been to Sapphire Creek Winery, you know it's on gorgeous wooded grounds in Chagrin Falls.

That will serve as the backdrop for the upcoming Lobsters on the Lawn event.

The menu features Maine Lobster, corn on the cob, mussels and clams, steamed asparagus, chilled avocado soup, and much more.

For more information on the menu and tickets, click here.

Chilled Avocado Soup

Ingredients:

1 cup sour cream

2 large avocados, peeled & chopped

1/4 cup minced cilantro

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

2 cups cold chicken or vegetable broth

salt & white pepper, to taste

1 medium tomato, diced

2 whole green onions, chopped

2 slices bacon, cooked & crumbled

Instructions: