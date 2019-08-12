Fight leads to deadly shooting in Akron; Victim identified

AKRON, Ohio– A fight lead to the shooting in Akron Sunday night that left one man dead and a teen injured.

It happened in the area of North Hawkins and Berendo avenues at about 9 p.m. That’s just a few blocks from the Firestone Community Learning Center.

Akron police said several people were involved in a fight, then suspects fired into the crowd. Javonte Mills, 20, of Akron, was shot and killed, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot and taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.

41.117550 -81.569167