Dole recalls baby spinach that could be tainted with salmonella

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling baby spinach that could be contaminated with salmonella.

The products being recalled are 6 oz Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 oz Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019.

No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall.

They were sold in several states, including Ohio, however, the product is expired and would no longer be on store shelves.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause foodborne illness.

