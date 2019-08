Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Krazy Paint as one of Cleveland's Own.

70 artists from all over the U.S. come together in Cleveland each year to create hot rod art, which is then sold to benefit charity.

This year almost 600 pieces were created, raising $47,000 for the Career an Technical School Foundation and the Cuyahoga Valley Career Center.

