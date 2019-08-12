Cleveland man and 11-year-old grandson carjacked at gunpoint

CLEVELAND– A man and his grandson were carjacked at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

The 79-year-old victim was approached by two suspects with guns while unloading groceries outside his house on Burger Avenue in Cleveland. He said they demanded his keys and when he didn’t react quickly, they pushed him to the ground.

The suspects took his keys and threw the man’s 11-year-old grandson out of the van as they sped away in the stolen vehicle.

“They dragged me out and I landed right there. I ran over behind the neighbor’s pool,” the boy told FOX 8. “They weren’t looking and then I ran.”

The boy said he kept hiding, not knowing if the armed suspects had left.

“It took us a while to find him. We thought that they had taken him,” the victim said.