Carnival Fantasy cruise ship fails CDC inspection, worst score in liner's history

The Carnival cruise ship Fantasy failed a recent inspection by the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to an inspection report.

Out of a score of 100, the Fantasy received a 77; FOX News reports a passing score, according to the CDC, is 86 or higher.

According to the inspection report, the low score was due to several things including “brown water discharged from two shower hoses in the medical center;” “soiled cutlery trays” with the clean cutlery; and “flies on bagels and bread.”

The score the Fantasy received is reportedly the lowest in the ship’s history.

In a statement to FOX News, the Carnival Cruise Line said:

“The results for Fantasy are not reflective of our robust standards and dedicated commitment to our guests’ health and safety. We have already taken corrective action, added additional staff and asked (United States Public Health) for a re-inspection as soon as possible, with every expectation that we will exceed USPH standards.”

The MS Grand Classica from Bahamas Paradise Cruise Lines, and Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas also reportedly failed the July inspection.

According to CBS News, there are two unannounced inspections every year on cruise ships.