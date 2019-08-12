× Browns defensive end Chad Thomas carted off field with neck injury

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas left practice with a neck injury on Monday.

The 23-year-old was immobilized on a backboard and carted off the field.

Thomas has feeling and movement in all his extremities, according to the team. He was taken to University Hopsitals for further testing.

The Browns selected Thomas in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in four games as a rookie.

When he’s not playing football, Thomas produces music under the name Major Nine.

