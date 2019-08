Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan announced Monday they’re expecting identical twin boys.

It was just over one year ago that the couple’s 19-month-old daughter died in a drowning.

The twins are due on November 11.

It will be a full house. Bode and Morgan are parents to sons Easton Vaughn Rek, 10 months, and Nash Skan, 4. Bode is also dad to son Samuel Bode, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dacey, 11.