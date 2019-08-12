× Birthday backlash: Mom slammed online for demanding money to attend son’s party

An invite to a teen’s birthday party sparked anger with other parents after the 14-year-old’s mom requested guests pay to attend.

FOX News reports, one of the parents took her complaint to the online forum, Mumsnet. User FurCoatNoSnickers said her teen, who was new to the school, was invited to a go-karting party but was shocked to find out the cost and demands to attend the birthday bash.

In her post she wrote, ” “Ds (Darling Son) is at a newish school — he was so happy to have been invited to a karting birthday party — turns out the whole class was invited. Details were the date, the activity-transport provided (it’s an 80-mile round trip) and a request of Amazon vouchers for the present,” the woman explained. In the last few weeks since [school let out] I’ve been updated with further texts from the mother of birthday boy asking for deposits for the karting ($23) and the remainder of the day ($36) THEN that was followed up by a request for ($23) for the transport him. This morning she (in my opinion) has the gall to request we pack a generous picnic with ice packs and pack extra so the birthday boy doesn’t have to bring anything.”

The mom felt torn on whether to pay $82 and send her teen because she thought it was a good opportunity for him to make friends at the school.

She continued her post by saying, “DH (Darling Husband) says I should like it or lump it and if everyone else seems to be going then it would be a shame for ds to miss out.”

The mom instead wanted to just pay for her son and a friend to go-karting and forget the party.

