Amber Alert issued for baby boy taken from hospital in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a baby boy in Austin, Texas.
According to the alert, Elijah Phillips, who is just under a month old, was last seen on July 22.
KLTV reports Elijah’s mother gave birth to him on July 19, but checked into the hospital under a false name.
Austin police reportedly said Brittany Smith gave permission for Elijah to leave the hospital on July 22 with a family member; the baby has not been seen since that time.
According to KLTV, on July 24, Child Protective Investigations received a court order for Elijah to be removed from the mother’s custody and placed into their custody.
Elijah is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are also looking for the child’s mother, Brittany Smith, in connection with the infant’s abduction; they are also looking for Carl Hayden, who is believed to be the child’s father.
A third suspect was named as Brandy Galbert.
The suspects are believed to be driving a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with a Texas license plate number of KNN7632.
Officials believe the baby to be in grave or immediate danger.
Please call 911 if you have any information about this Amber Alert.