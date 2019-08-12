× Amber Alert issued for baby boy taken from hospital in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a baby boy in Austin, Texas.

According to the alert, Elijah Phillips, who is just under a month old, was last seen on July 22.

KLTV reports Elijah’s mother gave birth to him on July 19, but checked into the hospital under a false name.

Austin police reportedly said Brittany Smith gave permission for Elijah to leave the hospital on July 22 with a family member; the baby has not been seen since that time.

According to KLTV, on July 24, Child Protective Investigations received a court order for Elijah to be removed from the mother’s custody and placed into their custody.

Elijah is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are also looking for the child’s mother, Brittany Smith, in connection with the infant’s abduction; they are also looking for Carl Hayden, who is believed to be the child’s father.

A third suspect was named as Brandy Galbert.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Elijah Phillips from Austin, TX, on 07/22/2019, TX plate KNN7632 pic.twitter.com/pIAYUjZsRW — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 12, 2019

The suspects are believed to be driving a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with a Texas license plate number of KNN7632.

Officials believe the baby to be in grave or immediate danger.

Please call 911 if you have any information about this Amber Alert.

**Read more, here**