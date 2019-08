HIGH POINT, North Carolina – An Amber Alert has been issued in North Carolina for a child abduction.

Police are searching for 1-year-old Legend Goodwine.

He was last seen wearing an orange tanktop with a Ninja Turtle blanket.

Police say the abductor is an unknown male who is driving a Gold Acura TL four door sedan. It is a North Carolina plate FES4626.

If you see the car or the child, call 911.