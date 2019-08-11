With school back in session, Cleveland police are reminding drivers about when to stop for buses

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are getting ready to head back to school, and Cleveland police want drivers to be ready.

The Third District Community Relations page on Facebook posted a graphic showing when cars can go around school buses and when they need to stop.

On a road with more than four lanes, drivers on the opposite side don’t need to stop. However, if there are less than four lanes then drivers in both directions must stop and wait for the bus.

Over the last year, there have been all kinds of cases reported across the country where students have neatly gotten hit while trying to get on or off the bus.

Back in May, two boys were struck by a driver in Willowick while trying to get off the bus. Fortunately neither were seriously hurt.