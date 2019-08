WESTLAKE, Ohio — Westlake police are hoping someone can help them identify two men accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post from the department, a woman lost her debit card near Chipotle on Saturday.

She later learned that someone had used her card at Shoppers World and Family Dollar in Cleveland.

Officers were able to track down the suspects through surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department at