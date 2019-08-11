Tennessee convict captured after 5 days on the run, wanted in sex assault and killing of corrections administrator

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms an escaped convicted charged with sexually assaulting and killing a corrections administrator, has been captured.

The agency tweeted a photo of Curtis Ray Watson in the back of a patrol car Sunday afternoon.

Watson was spotted early Sunday in the west Tennessee community of Henning, where he escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday.

The department says a resident who saw Watson on their property alerted authorities. Photos provided by the resident show Watson dressed in camouflage bib overalls and a hat and carrying a camp backpack.

An affidavit says Watson was on mowing duties and was discovered missing several hours after he was seen near the house at the penitentiary where 64-year-old employee Debra Johnson had lived. She was found dead.