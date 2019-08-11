Temps to reach upper 80s on Monday, followed by scattered showers and storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A few sprinkles are showing up on Stormfox this evening. Nothing to write home about since less than 1% are seeing those drops. Otherwise, a bit muggy tonight. Hopefully skies clear out a bit so the Perseid meteors will be visible. NASA believes that the best time for viewing will be in the predawn hours tomorrow morning.

Get away from any light source, even though there is a very bright full moon. The best time to actually see the meteor shower is just before the sun comes up while it’s still dark. Best time to view in Northeast Ohio would be from dusk tonight to dawn Monday. Unfortunately our sky conditions will lead to poor viewing.

The greatest thrust of meteors would be late Monday night and Tuesday morning. Skies will be basically mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the area.

A warm front moves in bringing back our summer-feel and small rain chance. Highs will top in the mid and upper 80’s Monday, followed by scattered showers and storms late Monday into Tuesday. It could remain a bit unsettled into Wednesday as well. Monday night there is the chance of an isolated strong to severe storm in Western Ohio. Stay tuned.

The forecast map shows that low and frontal system approaching.

Here’s a little more detailed, local look at the rain and storms that approach over the next 24-36 hours. Timing is always subject to change so stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Even though the “Dog Days” of summer are over, there’s still plenty of summer-time heat left with highs near 90° next Monday.