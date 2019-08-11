John Legend visits Dayton to discuss gun reform after 9 killed, dozens hurt in mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio — Award winning musician John Legend visited Dayton on Sunday to discuss gun reform.

A week ago today, a mass shooter opened fire outside a bar killing nine people and injuring dozens of others.

Mayor Nan Whaley shared photos of Legend on Twitter and thanked him for coming to town.

The Springfield native also wrote about the experience.

“In light of last week’s events, it is more important than ever for us to come together to support our local communities,” he wrote.

Over the weekend, Lady Gaga also announced plans to donate to classroom projects in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy.

Such a big thank you to Springfield native @johnlegend for coming to shop in the Oregon District and talk about sensible gun reforms. #DaytonStrong pic.twitter.com/wzceJuuRFa — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 11, 2019

Today, I visited the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, and all stores are open for business. In light of last week's events, it is more important than ever for us to come together to support our local communities. pic.twitter.com/Sj2aQH76sT — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2019