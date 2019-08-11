John Legend visits Dayton to discuss gun reform after 9 killed, dozens hurt in mass shooting

Posted 10:54 pm, August 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59PM, August 11, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio — Award winning musician John Legend visited Dayton on Sunday to discuss gun reform.

A week ago today, a mass shooter opened fire outside a bar killing nine people and injuring dozens of others.

Mayor Nan Whaley shared photos of Legend on Twitter and thanked him for coming to town.

The Springfield native also wrote about the experience.

“In light of last week’s events, it is more important than ever for us to come together to support our local communities,” he wrote.

Over the weekend, Lady Gaga also announced plans to donate to classroom projects in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.