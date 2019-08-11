Simone Biles makes history with balance beam dismount

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Simone Biles has accomplished something no one has ever done before.

She is the first gymnast to attempt and land a double twister, double somersault dismount.

She did it in competition Friday at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Prior to that, it was not her night, by Biles’ standards.

“I just want to throw it in the trash and start over,” Biles said in an interview after her first routine.

The skill will be named after Biles once she competes it at an international meet.

It would mark the third skill named after the 22-year-old.

The four-time Olympic and 14-time world champion finished first in the first night of the meet.

