Middle school teacher criticized for teaching students about gender identity and sexual attraction

DENAIR, Cali. — A middle school teacher is facing scrutiny from parents after using a lesson plan to teach students about gender identity, expression and attraction.

According to Fox News, Luis Davila Alvarado handed out an informational sheet titled “The Gender Unicorn” during science class.

He reportedly wanted students to understand why he goes by “Mx.” instead of “Mr.”

“He gave a handout discussing gender in first and second periods. It was not an assignment and students were not required or asked to fill it out,” Superintendent Terry Metzger told The Modesto Bee.

The newspaper said Alvarado did not ask permission before bringing up the subject.

When the school’s principal learned about the handout, she immediately told him to stop using it.

“The principal and I have spoken with the teacher about why we believe this was a poor decision,” Metzger said. “Any discipline is a private matter between the district and employee.”

