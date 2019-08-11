Man armed with rifle found trapped inside wall of high school gym in Texas, deputies say

PARADISE, Tex. — A six-hour manhunt ended with a strange discovery at a high school this week.

According to WCMessenger.com, 59-year-old Elvin Fox was spotted near the football field carrying a rifle on Wednesday.

Deputies began to search the campus and found him later that night trapped inside the walls of the gym with a gun.

They figured out where he was after noticing some ceiling tiles out of place  in the coaches office.

“He slipped between the walls,” said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

He said the fire department had to use power tools to remove him from the concrete wall.

He was then taken into custody and is facing multiple charges.

“Everybody’s fine, we all have a little too much dust in our lungs. But other than that everybody’s good,” Akin told the paper. “We’re just glad that it ended. It’s one of the those things that never should have happened, but thankfully everybody was good. We give credit to the woman who took time to call us.”

The school was sent into a lock down during the search. No one was hurt.

