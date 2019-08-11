Jewish community leaders host vigil to raise awareness about immigration, demand detention camps close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- More than 200 people from the Jewish community gathered for a vigil to help raise awareness about immigration and to also call on the U.S. government to shut down detention camps.

The event was held at the Suburban Temple Kol-Ami in Beachwood on Sunday.

Organizers said the camps are overcrowded, inhumane and don't offer enough basic necessities for detainees.

“For so long, we were victims of so much prejudice. So we had no place to go and so on this day, we stand up for those who have no place to go to make sure everyone has a home and everyone has a place,” said Rabbi Allison Vann.

Those in attendance were also asked to call their representatives in Congress and demand change.

“I mean it’s terrifying as a parent. How would you feel if it was your child? I have an eight-year-old, six-year-old, four-year-old and imagining them separated from me with no care, no medicine. My son is special needs and to imagine there are special needs children in the camps,” said Nicole Borncrow.