‘It’s kind of surreal’: Local ice cream shop donates day’s sales to college-bound employees

WILLOWICK, Ohio -- "CP's Cooler" ice cream and treats is making sure their employees head back to school with a little extra cash.

On Sunday, the owners donated all of their sales for the day to all nine of their college-bound workers.

"We're known for giving back to the community," said General Manager, Kristina Burns.

She said about three years ago, they were brainstorming ideas when someone suggested helping out some of their own.

"It blossomed from there," she recalls.

Sami Butler plans to study photography at The University of Akron this fall.

"It's kind of surreal," she said.

The generosity of the store has created the type of loyalty many employers can only dream about.

One employee has her master's degree, and works in her field, but still comes back to work at the ice cream shop on the side.

Burns said taking care of their employees is a good thing to do, and it's good for business.

"They are the backbone of our small business," she said.