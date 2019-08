WEST MONROE, Louisiana – The words ‘In God We Trust’ will be displayed in every Louisiana public school starting this fall, according to KNOE.

Louisiana Senate Bill 244 was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards in May 2018.

The bill requires every school to display the motto and educate students on its history when the 2019-2020 school year begins.

Each school can choose how they want to display the national motto, but there is a minimum requirement of at least a paper sign.