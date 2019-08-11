Humidity sneaks in today and spikes tomorrow; the week will start off hot and sticky

Clear, cool and comfy conditions with temperatures dipping in the mid to upper 50’s this morning.  We’re still in our pleasant stretch!  Sunshine gives way to a partly sunny sky this afternoon.  Temps return to the low – mid 80’s.

More humidity sneaks in Sunday and then a spike in humidity is likely for Monday.  A warm front moves in bringing back our summer-feel and small rain chance.  Highs will top in the mid and upper 80’s Monday, followed by scattered showers and storms on Tuesday.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

