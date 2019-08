ERIE, Pa. — Erie firefighters battled an overnight house fire that left five children dead and a mother hurt.

According to Erie News Now, the fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Seven people were pulled from the burning home and rushed to the hospital.

A neighbor told the TV outlet that the owner may have been running an overnight day care.

Firefighters have not determined a cause, however, they are looking at the possibility that the fire may have been set.