Father accused of intentionally dropping, killing five-month-old baby for being ‘difficult’ and ‘fussy’

WOODBURY, Minn. — Police are investigating after they said a father intentionally dropped and killed his five-month-old baby.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Matthew Hoisser, 35, was arrested on Friday in connection to his son’s death.

He reportedly told officers that he became frustrated while watching the infant who he claimed was being “fussy” and “difficult.”

He then allegedly dropped him head first onto the ground.

The baby was taken to the hospital the next day when he became unresponsive at daycare. He died five days later.

The paper reports that an autopsy showed he had a fractured skull and appeared to have suffered a previous head injury.

Hoisser is now behind bars and is being held on a $350,000 bond.