Farmer Boys looking for first-ever bacon intern; will get paid $1,000 to sample their products

RIVERSIDE, Cali. — If you love bacon, then you may want to consider applying for Farmer Boys first-ever bacon internship.

According to a press release, the California-based company, will pay one lucky person $1,000 to taste bacon for the day.

They’ll be rating each strip of bacon for flavor and thickness.

“At Farmer Boys, we’re firm believers in customer feedback and listening to our guests, and we felt that hiring our first ever Bacon Intern would add another layer to that philosophy and help make our food as pork-tacular as it can be,” said Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Boys. “In addition to taste-testing some of our most popular existing menu items, we also plan to have the Bacon Intern try some of the exciting items we’re currently developing.”

Those interested can apply by posting a fun photo or video on their Instagram explaining why they’d be a good fit.

They also have to tag @FarmerBoysFoods in their post and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern.

The winner will be picked on August 27.

To learn more about the internship opportunity, CLICK HERE.