Alliance football players recognized by school for offering help to elderly woman in wheelchair

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Five middle school football players from Alliance are being recognized for their act of kindness this weekend.

The school district shared a video on their Facebook page of the boys helping an elderly woman in a wheelchair.

She was attempting to meet her family for the parade in town and had trouble getting down the road since there was no sidewalk.

“We are very proud of Aidan Mozden, Braylon Nicholson, Isaiah Cameron-Pow, Kamden Jones and Dominic Dunson! They chose to offer their help without being asked to and showed what a caring citizen truly is!,” the district wrote in a post.