ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 8-year-old Mathew Converse.

He hasn’t been seen since midnight Sunday.

Deputies say he left home sometime during the night.

He is autistic and is drawn to water, trains and parks, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen in a shark t-shirt and Star Wars pajama pants.

If you can help, call 911.