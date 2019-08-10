‘You are not alone’: Photographer captures beautiful image featuring mothers and their rainbow babies

BOAZ, Al. — For nearly four years, professional photographer Ashley Sargent struggled with infertility.

Then one day after many prayers, she was finally blessed with a beautiful baby boy named Sam.

“I began to lose hope. I felt so ashamed of myself. I felt like there was something wrong with me… like it was my fault that we couldn’t have this child we so desperately wanted,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

The experience inspired her to start taking photos of rainbow babies, a term used for babies born after a miscarriage or loss.

She said the response was overwhelming, so she decided to do plan a special shoot involving 40 mothers.

“I began to have this idea (or vision, I should say)… of seeing dozens upon dozens of mothers coming together, all as one, dressed in colors of the rainbow along with their miracle child. I wanted mothers and children of every age. In my mind, this idea was going to be a vision of hope,” said Sargent.

She said mother got to pick a color they wanted to wear and were given the chance to share their own emotional story.

“Myself, along with the mothers in this photo, want you to know that you can overcome. You are not alone,” said Sargent.

To see more of her photos, CLICK HERE.