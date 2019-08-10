‘This is our backyard’: Woman calls out sister for pretending to go on hike in Instagram photo

A woman who tried to fool her followers into thinking she went for a hike is being called out by her sister.

In a tweet that has been liked nearly 300,000 times, Carly Sosnowski takes no shame in exposing her sister Casey.

Apparently, Casey decided to post a photo on Instagram showing her in what appears to be the woods at a park.

She’s perfectly posed in work out clothes and is also holding a water bottle.

Carly wasted no time making sure the public knew the truth about where she was actually located.

Turns out, she was in their family’s backyard.

She even showed proof with a second photo where you can visibly see Casey with a photographer.

Fortunately, it sounds like there’s no bad blood between the sisters and it was all in good fun.