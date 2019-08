Sources tell ABC News and TMZ Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell.

According to ABC, first responders received a 911 call around 6:40 a.m. Saturday at Metroplitan Correctional Center.

Epstein was being held on charges of sex trafficking. Some victims were as young as 15.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday. He wasn’t expected to face trial until 2020.

He was 66.