'Prayers From Maria' sunflower fields growing strong, could bloom in September

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Prayers From Maria sunflower fields are growing strong.

That’s according to the foundation’s latest Instagram post.

The field has been around for a couple of years now and has always been housed in Avon.

However, this year organizers added a second location next the Cedar Point hotel.

They said both fields are expected to bloom in the first week of September.

Prayers from Maria was created in honor of Maria McNamara, who passed away in 2007 from a brain tumor.

Her parents have made it their mission to help find a cure.