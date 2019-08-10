Makers of AriZona Iced Tea team up with cannabis company to sell products containing THC

AriZona Beverages is getting ready to create and sell cannabis-infused products containing THC.

According to a press release, they’re teaming up with Dixie Brands, a Denver-based cannabis company to make it happen.

“The cannabis market is an important emerging category, and we’ve maintained our independence as a private business to be positioned to lead and seize generation-defining opportunities exactly like this one,” said Don Vultaggio, Chairman, AriZona Beverages

According to FOX Business, the products would only be available for sale in states where marijuana is legal.

The companies also didn’t specify what exactly they’ll be making, but drinks will likely be a part of the list.

“You’ve got to be willing to try new things,” Vultaggio told the Wall Street Journal. “The upside is we’re one of the first ones in an emerging space.”

The companies signed on for a three year contract.