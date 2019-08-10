Lady Gaga to fund 162 classroom projects in honor of mass shooting victims in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy

DAYTON, Ohio — Award winning singer Lady Gaga is making a generous donation in honor of the victims from Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy.

All three communities were recently targeted by mass shooters who left dozens dead.

Gaga wrote on Facebook that she is teaming up with DonorsChoose.org and her Born This Way Foundation to fund 162 classroom projects.

“[They] will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life,” she said.

In her post, she also spoke about prioritizing mental health and checking on loved ones.

“If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help.” she said.