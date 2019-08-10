Gorgeous weather this weekend with highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine

Posted 8:06 am, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09AM, August 10, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Another round of beautiful weather today!  There are some patchy high clouds around this morning, otherwise we’re back to full sunshine this afternoon.  Highs in the upper 70’s and very comfortable.  Enjoy!

Keep your windows open tonight.  Clear, cool and comfy conditions with temperatures dipping in the mid to upper 50’s.  Those near the lake will be a touch warmer.

We’re in a pleasant stretch! A spike in humidity is likely for Monday.  Temps return to the mid 80’s.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

