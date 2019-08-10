Cooler temps expected overnight, sunny skies with some humidity on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Clear, cool and comfy conditions with temperatures dipping in the mid to upper 50s. Those near the lake will be a touch warmer. The Perseid Meteors will be on full display tonight! Get away from any light source, even though there is a very bright full moon. It should be a great viewing night. The best time to actually see the meteor showers are before the sun comes up while it’s still dark.

We’re in a pleasant stretch! More humidity sneaks in Sunday and then a spike in humidity is likely for Monday. Temps return to the low – mid 80s.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: