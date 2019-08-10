Cooler temps expected overnight, sunny skies with some humidity on Sunday

Posted 10:31 pm, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37PM, August 10, 2019

CLEVELAND -- Clear, cool and comfy conditions with temperatures dipping in the mid to upper 50s.  Those near the lake will be a touch warmer. The Perseid Meteors will be on full display tonight! Get away from any light source, even though there is a very bright full moon. It should be a great viewing night.  The best time to actually see the meteor showers are before the sun comes up while it’s still dark.

We’re in a pleasant stretch! More humidity sneaks in Sunday and then a spike in humidity is likely for Monday.  Temps return to the low – mid 80s.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.