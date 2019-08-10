Brooklyn Heights firefighters surprise girl with new bike after she was struck by hit-and-run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police are investigating after an eight-year-old girl was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened while Shaelynn Piwinski was riding her bike with her friend on East Schaaf Road on Saturday.

"I was crossing the street and they hit me and I flew off my bike," said Piwinski.

The driver kept going, leaving her on the side of the road screaming, crying and shaking.

Fortunately, she wasn't seriously hurt and mostly had some bumps and bruises.

"It's weird because I heard the smack. I heard the screams. I heard the 'oh my god' and ran out without my shoes," said her mother, Jamie Alec.

The driver eventually returned back to the scene after police put out a plea on Facebook asking for help identifying him.

He told officers he didn't realize he had hit her.

“That's what angered me the most. The fact that somebody would keep going after hitting a child," said Alec.

Later in the day, some firefighters and paramedics from the fire department stopped by her house and surprised her with a brand new pink bike. Hers had been badly damaged in the crash. They also gave her a new helmet.

"It means a lot to me because when my other bike got broken in the crash I got really mad," said Piwinski.

Prosecutors will now determine what charges the driver will face.