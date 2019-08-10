Boy playing with lighter accidentally starts fire destroying 12 apartment units in Texas, firefighters say

DALLAS, Tex. — The Dallas Fire Department said a seven-year-old boy accidentally started a fire while playing with a lighter in his closet.

According to FOX 4, firefighters responded to the apartment complex around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof of the two-story building.

No residents were hurt, but a security guard reportedly suffered minor injuries while trying to help alert residents.

12 apartment units were completely destroyed, leaving 22 residents displaced.

The fire department said the boy responsible will be enrolled in DFR’s Juvenile Firesetters Intervention Program.

