Young Dayton boys launch #DaytonChallenge to inspire kindness in community following recent tragedy

DAYTON, Ohio — Two young Dayton boys are doing their part to help the community heal following last weekend’s mass shooting that left nine people dead and several others injured.

Mason Moore, 9, and his friend Jayvaun Butler, 10, have started a kindness campaign called the #DaytonChallenge, according to WRGT.

The two boys got the idea from an 11-year-old in the El Paso area who did a similar challenge, called the #ElPasoChallenge, honoring the 22 people who were killed in the city’s mass shooting, which also occurred last weekend.

The goal of #DaytonChallenge is to complete nine acts of kindness for nine days in a row, in honor of the nine victims.

Day 1 – Pay it forward to one person in a drive-thru line

Day 2 – Give two people a hug

Day 3 – Write and send three anonymous praise letters

Day 4 – Open the door for four people

Day 5 – Give five high fives

Day 6 – Introduce yourself to six new people

Day 7 – Donate seven items to a local food bank

Day 8 – Give out eight genuine compliments

Day 9 – Tell nine people how much you love them

“It’s the right thing to do,” Butler told the news outlet. “You always have to be kind to each other, that’s what makes the world great.”

The boys are encouraging others to participate in the challenge, as well as upload photos and videos to social media using #DaytonChallenge in their post.

Continuing coverage, here.