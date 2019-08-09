DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

‘Where ya’ll sitting?’ meme: Pick your table in the FOX 8 lunchroom

CLEVELAND– It’s the latest trend on social media: the “Where ya’ll sitting?” meme.

It started circulating in late July and quickly gained popularity among different fan groups.

The meme has plenty of variations, from celebrities to fast food to sports teams. But the concept is the same. Which table are you sitting at in the lunchroom?

We decided to put together a FOX 8 lunchroom, made up of our anchors, reporters and meteorologists.

After taking a look at the layout, we want you to pick your table.

