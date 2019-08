Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are in the clear for several days! Get ready for some outdoors fun!

The cool front will squash our higher dew points and we’ll get back into a more comfy pattern.

A pleasant stretch is heading our way! Only a small spike in humidity is likely for Monday.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Very little chance of extreme heat during the first half of August.

Counting down the days…

The end of the “Dog Days” of summer is upon us!