Waterloo High School bleachers condemned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATWATER, Ohio - One high school football team won't be playing games on their home field this season due to the condition of the stadium's bleachers.

Professional sports players often talk about the benefits of home field advantage, such as the energy and spirit created by the home crowd. But home field will not be an option for a Northeast Ohio high school football team during this upcoming season.

Portage County's Waterloo Stadium is the home to the Vikings football team, however the team won't be playing any home games there this season.

This comes after an inspection found the old bleachers are no longer safe for fans.

Waterloo Athletic Director and Head Coach Mike Divies says the metal stands are rusting, as well at the bolts, and the support beams are weakened. The stands have been blocked off with orange fencing.

This put Waterloo in a pinch. So, Marlington High School, located just 8 miles away, stepped up and invited Waterloo to use their stadium for four home games this season.

Marlington has very solid, fairly new bleachers, and a plush football field thanks to boosters.

Divies is thankful for Marlington's help.

“They’re good people, and that’s what you get when you’re good to people, people are good to you in times of need,” Divies said.

Marlington Athletic Director Steve Miller said it's the right thing to do for their neighbors and for coach Divies who graduated from Marlington.

“We’ve been in that boat. Anytime you can help out a neighbor, and one who is a former alumni, we’re happy to do just that,” Miller said.

There's a levy on this November’s ballot for the Waterloo School District. Divies hopes it passes, so they can build new stands in their stadium and play their home games at home once again next season.