USA Triathlon cancels Friday's swim because of strong currents on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND– USA Triathlon canceled Friday’s open water swim competition because of strong currents, as well as wind and wave conditions.

Triathlon officials said they made the decision while working with U.S. Coast Guard and local meteorologists.

At this time, the Olympic and sprint-distance races on Saturday and Sunday are still scheduled to take places.

USA Triathlon said it is aware of the rainfall that cause increased bacteria levels at Edgewater Beach.

“The latest test results as of Thursday, Aug. 8 show improved conditions and at this time the Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships taking place Friday-Sunday will continue as planned,” the triathlon said.

Last year, the swim portion of the race was canceled. It did not affect athletes’ ability to qualify for the world championships.