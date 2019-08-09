Texas siblings spend remainder of summer break mowing lawns for those in need

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Two Texas kids are spending the remainder of their summer giving back to their community by mowing lawns free of charge.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, siblings Nathan, 12, and Zoe, 10, recently accepted the nationwide 50 Yard Challenge created by Rodney Smith Jr.

Smith made headlines for cutting yards of veterans, elderly people and others in all 50 states. He recently went on his fifth cross-country law mowing tour and began encouraging other Americans to accept the mowing challenge.

Smith recently applauded Nathan and Zoe on social media for “making a difference” in San Antonio. He also shared photos of the siblings with FOX 8.

As of Friday, the brother-sister duo had mowed five of the 50 yards. They are focusing their lawn mowing efforts on helping the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans in their community.

Their mother, Analee Arias, told the newspaper that her children are “not at all” overwhelmed by the 50 yard goal, adding that they have a system for splitting up the work and staying hydrated.

The children love giving back to the community and are working on adding more clients to their lawn mowing initiative.

Those in the San Antonio area who are in need of Nathan and Zoe’s help can contact Arias via Facebook messenger, email at SanAntoinoBoltz@gmail.com or by calling or texting (210) 730-4026.

Click here to learn more about to 50 Yard Challenge or to sign up to participate. Every 10 yards you cut elevates your team to a new level and offers different rewards.

