Show Info: August 9, 2019

Healthy pizza party!

Friday kicked off with a pizza party featuring Feel Good Dough. Owner Terry Thomsen set up a pizza bar. It’s a creative way for each family member to customize their own meal. www.feelgooddough.com

Fall is the time to camp

David spent the morning at All Seasons RV focusing on comfortable ways to camp! All Seasons RV is located on Ohio 14 in Streetsboro.

All Seasons RV

Family Fun Day

Saturday, August 10th

food, games music, giveaways

AND special deals & discounts!

www.ASRVS.com

Broadway for the entire family

Disney’s The Lion King is on stage at Playhouse Square through September 1st. It’s a family-friendly show filled with that Disney magic. www.PlayhouseSquare.org

That’s a wrap!

Whether you’re celebrating a milestone or life’s simple pleasures , Paper Source has you covered. The shop is located at ETON Collection on Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere. Visit them online to learn more about in-store workshops. www.PaperSource.com

Time to feast

Get ready to indulge! Bobbie’s Place serves up ice cream, homemade pizzas, subs and more. It’s located on Riverside Drive in Painesville. Facebook.com/Bobbies-Place-Pizza-and-Ice-Cream

Wearable aromatherapy

Beautiful handcrafted jewelry that serves a purpose. Drops of Wellness is jewelry with an essential oil diffuser. www.facebook.com/dropsofwellnessgoods

Back to school to start again

Are you looking to start a new career or maybe even change careers? There’s a new college in town that wants to help you achieve your goals. It’s called Valley College. Click here to see the story. https://www.valley.edu